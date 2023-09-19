GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Police in Garden City are asking residents to take steps to avoid being a victim after several cars were reported stolen over the weekend.

Police say there were several auto thefts and attempted auto thefts in Garden City over this past weekend. They are encouraging residents to take steps to avoid being a victim.

Police say to make sure your vehicle is locked, and windows and sunroofs closed if it is going to be left unattended. Take anything of value with you, but if you are unable to, make sure they are hidden out of sight or locked in your trunk. Never leave your vehicle running unattended or keys inside of your vehicle, even if it is locked.

Meanwhile, Garden City police ask if anyone has information about the weekend incidents to call 620-276-1300. If you prefer to be anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 620-275-7807.

You can also text your tip to Garden City police by texting text GCTIP and your information to Tip411 (847411).