GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City police are telling area residents to be aware of fake Facebook postings that warn about criminals being on the loose.

It comes two weeks after Newton police sent out the same thing warning residents of fake posts.

A department said a quick search shows that the posts are in community groups nationwide. The department said the posts often incite panic and fear.

If you come across a post like this, consider its credibility. The department said feel free to contact them for confirmation on questionable posts.