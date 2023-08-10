GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The group that organizes the annual “Great Race” has named Garden City the 2023 Best Overnight City.

Garden City was the Day 8 stop from the race that also made a stop in Wichita. Participants raced from St. Augustine, Florida, to Colorado Springs, Colorado, over nine days from June 24 to July 2.

The race stopped in Garden City on June 30, its first stop there since 2006. Race participants voted the stop as the best overnight stop along the race route.

“All of the overnight stops were fantastic,” says Race Director Jeff Stump. “But Garden City did a lot of little things that put them over the top in the voting. Many racers mentioned the window painting and the giant American flag. It was one of those stops that will be talked about for years to come by the participants because of the extra effort everyone went to for the racers.”

The race, which involves classic cars and motorcycles from the 1910s and up, was one this year by Howard and Doug Sharp from New York, who, in their 1916 Hudson Pikes Peak Hillclimber, took home the $50,000 prize.

The race will stay east next year, traveling from Kentucky to Maine over eighy days.