GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Garden City is closer to having more housing available for residents. On Wednesday, crews broke ground on Phase I of Hunters Glen.

The development is near the intersection of North Third Street and Leawood Avenue, just north of Valley View Cemetery.

The project’s first phase will create 86 housing units at a total development cost of more than $19 million. Phase II is in final application to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). It would add another 106 units and a total development cost of $22 million. Phase III will be submitted for preliminary application to USDA in the fall.

Greater Garden City said Phase I is funded through a USDA loan and grant with Bonneville and Horizon Bank financing. Phase I will provide affordable housing options for farmworkers as broadly defined by USDA.

Groundbreaking ceremony for Phase I of Hunters Glen in Garden City, April 20, 2022. (Courtesy GreaterGC.com)

“We’re very excited to be breaking ground at Hunters Glen,” Lona DuVall, President and CEO of Finney County Economic Development Corporation, said. “This project will help to fill some of our workforce housing needs. We appreciate Michael Snodgrass and his team’s dedication to partnering with Garden City and Finney County to create high-quality rental housing.”

Snodgrass is the owner of Oikos Development Corporation, the project developer.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran and USDA Regional Director Karissa Stiers attended the Wednesday morning groundbreaking ceremony.