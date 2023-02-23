GARDNER, Kan. (WDAF) – A school crossing guard is recovering after being hit by a car near an elementary school.

The Gardner Edgerton School District notified families about the incident Thursday morning.

According to the district, a car hit the crossing guard at the intersection of Madison and Buckeye, just east of Madison Elementary School.

The district did not know the extent of the crossing guard’s injuries but said he was conscious when emergency crews arrived.

The district asks families to talk to their students about what happened. Counseling and additional services are available through the district for any student who may need it.