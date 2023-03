GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters and Black Hills Energy personnel are on the scene of a major gas leak.

Campus Drive is shut down from Spruce Street to Fulton Street. Barricades are up to divert traffic from the area.

Garden City police say right now, the cause of the leak is not known, and it’s unclear how long it will take to fix. Residents are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, and we will have more information when it becomes available.