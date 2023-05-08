TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new law going into effect in Kansas has some transgender people in the state rushing to change gender markers on legal documents.

Kansas Legal Services and Equality Kansas are hosting several gender-marker clinics across the state. The clinics are aimed at helping transgender, non-binary and gender-diverse people in the state.

The clinics will provide people with paperwork to change their gender markers on birth certificates, licenses and I.D.’s. Starting July 1, transgender rights advocates say that may not be an option with Senate Bill 180 going into effect.

The law defines biological sex in areas like restrooms, locker rooms and domestic violence centers. Still, state officials say it’s unclear how it would be enforced.

Some transgender rights advocates believe that it could potentially prevent people from getting their gender markers changed. In-person gender-marker clinics are being hosted in Wichita, Kansas City and Lawrence.

The organization has provided full details below:

Wichita Clinic on March 9th, at 4 p.m.

There is an in-person clinic at M-Care Healthcare at 731 N. McLean in Wichita. They will go over the paperwork for changing your gender marker on Kansas birth certificates, driver’s licenses, and IDs. We’ll also provide envelopes, notaries, and stamps for you to send all of your information off.

Kansas City Clinic on March 10, at 4 p.m.

There is an in-person and virtual (hybrid) clinic at the Kansas City Center for Inclusion in KCMO. They will go over the paperwork for changing your gender marker on Kansas birth certificates, driver’s licenses, and IDs. We’ll also provide envelopes, notaries, and stamps for you to send all of your information off. https://fb.me/e/UEEJ6aGc

Lawrence Clinic on March 17, at 6 p.m.

This is an in-person and virtual (hybrid) clinic at the Lawrence Public Library in Lawrence. We’ll go over the paperwork for changing your gender marker on Kansas birth certificates, drivers licenses, and IDs. We’ll also provide envelopes, notaries, and stamps for you to send all of your information off. Here is a link to the event: https://lawrence.bibliocommons.com/events/644ffc5f0e0afc4100725485

For more information on how to change your gender marker if you were born in the state of Kansas, click here.

For more information on how to change your gender marker on your Kansas license or ID, click here.