HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – A bierock weighing 96.5 pounds was created over the weekend as part of Oktoberfest activities in Hays.

Philip Kuhn and his team worked to create the 96.5-pound bierock. (Courtesy: Ashley Steiner)

Philip Kuhn of Big Smoke Barbecue and his team worked to make the tasty creation.

Bierocks are baked German stuffed rolls filled with a combination of beef, cabbage and onion. They go along perfectly with an Oktoberfest beer. Normally, their size is about eight ounces.

The dish is common among the Volga German community in the United States.