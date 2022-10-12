HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – A bierock weighing 96.5 pounds was created over the weekend as part of Oktoberfest activities in Hays.
Philip Kuhn of Big Smoke Barbecue and his team worked to make the tasty creation.
Bierocks are baked German stuffed rolls filled with a combination of beef, cabbage and onion. They go along perfectly with an Oktoberfest beer. Normally, their size is about eight ounces.
The dish is common among the Volga German community in the United States.
Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand
Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app. For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App. Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters.