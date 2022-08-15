CARTHAGE, Mo. (KSNF) – Authorities confirm that a young girl found inside a car on Friday in Carthage, Missouri, has died.

The 3-year-old girl was unresponsive by the time authorities arrived. She was later flown to Springfield, Missouri, for treatment but died on Saturday. It is unclear if she was left in the car or got in on her own.

According to Kids and Car Safety, it is the 16th child to die in a hot car nationwide this year. Missouri ranks No. 13 in the nation with 27 child hot car deaths since 1998.

An autopsy for the girl is scheduled for Monday.