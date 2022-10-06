WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Go pickin’ for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches!

Applejack Pumpkin Patch

Applejack Pumpkin Patch is located at 10007 SW. Indianola Rd in Augusta.

They are open the last weekend of September through Monday, Oct. 31.

Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 12 to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Admission is $12 per person. Anyone two and under gets in for free. Military and senior citizens are half-price with ID. Special group rates are available. For more information, click here.

Pumpkins cost extra and are sold by the pound at market value.

Admission also includes hayrack rides, tricycle track, petting zoo, prairie playgrounds, calf roping, duck races, ziplining, hill slide, roller slide, wooden train, rat racer, pumpkin junction depot, goat playground, giant checkers, giant chess, giant 4-across, hay fort, corn crib crawl, corn maze, corn bin box, backhoe sandbox, jump pad, corn hole, tire swings, fun cutout photo signs, balance course and grain train.

Additional activities on weekends include a pumpkin cannon, “The Gourdinator” gourd/apple gun, slingshot, paintball gallery, grain train and adult-sized pedal cars.

For more information, visit Applejack Pumpkin Patch’s website.

Cedar Creek Farm & Pumpkin Patch

Cedar Creek Farm & Pumpkin Patch is located at 6100 N. 119th St W in Maize.

They are open Saturday, Sept. 24, through Sunday, Oct. 30.

Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.

Admission is $12 per person. Anyone two and under gets in for free. There are reduced admission fees for groups and school trips. For more information, click here.

Pumpkins cost extra and are sold for $.65 per pound.

Admission also includes a corn maze, the chance to make s’mores at a fire pit, riding a barrel train, riding a pony, a petting zoo, many photo opportunities, a corn pit, climbing on hale bales, playing in the kid’s zone and playing in a tiny town.

For more information, visit Cedar Creek Farm & Pumpkin Patch’s website.

Cottage Lane Pumpkin Patch

Cottage Lane Pumpkin Patch is located at 1001 W. 15th St in Ellis.

They are open Saturday, Oct. 8, through the end of October.

Hours of operation are 1 to 4 p.m. on Fridays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Admission is $7 per person. Anyone three and under gets in for free.

Prices of pumpkins vary. Some pumpkins are sold at a flat rate of $.50 and up, while others are by weight.

Admission also includes hayrides, mazes and more.

For more information, visit Cottage Lane Pumpkin Patch’s Facebook page.

Gary’s Berries, Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch

Gary’s Berries, Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, is located at 5991 17th St in Grantville.

They are open Friday, Sept. 30, through Sunday, Oct. 30.

Hours of operation are 5 to 10 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Admission is $19.95 per person at the gate. When you buy online, admission is $16.95 per person. Anyone two and under gets in for free. Season passes are also available. For more information on ticket pricing, click here.

Pumpkins and gourds are sold by the pound. Pumpkins cost $0.79 per pound, and gourds are $0.99 per pound.

Admission also includes a sunflower field, jumping pillow, pig races, goat mountain, tire pyramid, corn pit, corn train, bunneyville, chicken coop, pumpkin bowling, corn hole, cornstalk teepee, tube swing, tube slide, hayrack ride, trail of lights, giant rocking chair, pumpkin house, basketball court, tether ball, 5-star stage, pumpkinrella, giant swing, petting zoo, tug-a-war, tire swing, giant Jenga, ladder golf, hillbilly tick-tack-toe, steer toss, giant Legos, horse hula hoop, Kansas cyclone, apple cannons (additional cost) and candy corn tricky peg.

For more information, visit Gary’s Berries, Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch’s website.

Gourdman’s Pumpkin Patch

Gourdman’s Pumpkin Patch is located at 3750 S. Dusty Rd in Derby.

They are open from Saturday, Oct. 1, through Monday, Oct. 31.

Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Admission is $7 per person. Anyone three and under gets in for free. Military is $5.

Pumpkins cost extra and are sold by size.

Admission also includes fishing (bring your own tackle), canoes, boats, kayaks, hay rack rides, a corn maze, a campfire and a showing of the Little Rascals Movies.

For an additional cost, you can also ride a horse or purchase food and produce.

For more information, visit Gourdman’s Pumpkin Patch’s website.

Hickory Hollow Pumpkin Patch

Hickory Hollow Pumpkin Patch is located at 12437 Lariat Rd in Spearville.

They are open from Saturday, Sept. 17, through Monday, Oct. 31.

Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Admission is $5 per person. Anyone two and under gets in for free.

Pumpkins are competitively priced and depend on size.

Admission also includes a walk through our crop maze, an inflatable obstacle course challenge, the pumpkin train, plus other games and activities.

For more information, visit Hickory Hollow Pumpkin Patch’s website.

KC Pumpkin Patch

KC Pumpkin Patch is located at 13875 S. Gardner Rd in Olathe.

They are open Saturday, Sept. 24, through Sunday, Oct. 30.

Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Admission is $17.95 when purchased online. Anyone two and under gets in for free.

KC Pumpkin Patch does not provide the price of their pumpkins online. KSN has reached out to see how much they cost.

Admission also includes a mega slide, giant bubbles, duck races, bunnyville, pumpkin house, pumpkin tree, farm animals, sand pie bakery, ninja course, adult sand diggers, photo ops, frog flippers, adult tricycles, pumpkin bowling, barnyard ball, giant plinko, cornhole, princess carriage, konk the krow, giant lawn games, gaga pit, human pinball, roller slide, spider web, tire pyramid, tug of war, zip lines, rodeo roping, farm skee ball, combine slide, rock climbing wall, human foosball, slide mountain, pony pasture, tetherball, roller ball, wildest tire swings, chalk it, pumpkin slide, tractor play set, trike track, pumpkin house, dig it and back 40 play place.

For an additional cost, you can also mine for gemstones, shoot apples out of a cannon, and experience a buried alive haunt.

For more information, visit KC Pumpkin Patch’s website.

Kerby Farm Pumpkin Patch

Kerby Farm Pumpkin Patch is located at 15943 158th St in Bonner Springs.

They are open from Saturday, Oct. 1, through Monday, Oct. 31.

Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 12 to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Admission is $8 per person. Anyone three and under gets in for free.

Pumpkins are priced per pound.

Admission also includes a hayride to the pumpkin patch, pick your own pumpkin, corn maze, kiddie zip line, large and small slides, kid’s corral with saw horse cow to practice lassoing, spook house, farm animals for viewing, horsey swings, tractor train ride, photo opportunities and more activities and games in the play area.

For more information, visit Kerby Farm Pumpkin Patch’s website.

Klausmeyer Dairy Farm & Pumpkin Patch

Klausmeyer Dairy Farm & Pumpkin Patch is located at 8135 S. 119th St W in Clearwater.

They are open Sunday, Sept. 18, through Monday, Oct. 31.

Hours of operation are 10 to 7 p.m. every day. On Saturdays, the pumpkin patch is open later for additional activities.

Admission is $8 per person on weekdays and $10 per person on weekends. Anyone two and under gets in for free. For more information on ticket prices for the maze and add-ons, click here.

Pumpkins are priced by size.

Admission also includes pig races, milking demos, a selfie station with animals, two jumping pillows, a petting zoo, a hay bale maze, a sorghum maze, barrel rides, finding fossils, campfire and picnic tables, hay wagon rides, playground and sand pile, corn pit, treehouse, farmer ninja warrior, witches broom and ax throwing.

For an additional cost, you can also mine for gems, experience the barn of fear, ride ponies, and eat at food trucks on the weekends.

For more information, visit Klausmeyer Dairy Farm & Pumpkin Patch’s website.

Little Munchkins Pumpkin Patch

Little Munchkins Pumpkin Patch is located at 29583 Low Water N. Rd in Alma.

They are open Saturday, Sept. 17, through the entire month of October.

Hours of operation are 1 to 5 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Times during the week can be reserved for schools and day cares. For more information, click here.

Admission is $10 for kids aged two through 16 and $5 for adults. Anyone two and under gets in for free.

Pumpkins range from $1 to $50, depending on size.

Admission also includes tube slides, giant slides, a train, a straw pit, a zip line, a shooting gallery, a corn maze, photo opportunities, a petting zoo, a grand treehouse, corn hole, launchers, a bale run, a forest trail, and more.

For an additional cost, you can also jump on the jumping pillow.

For more information, visit Little Munchkins Pumpkin Patch’s website.

Marietta Farm

Marietta Farm is located at 1600 E US-54 in Andover.

They are open Friday, Sept. 23, through Monday, Oct. 31.

Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays through Sundays.

Admission is $8 per person, military $6.50 with ID, during open weekdays and $10 per person, military $8, during weekends. Anyone two and under gets in for free.

Marietta Farm does not provide the price of their pumpkins online. KSN has reached out to see how much they cost.

Admission also includes picture backgrounds, an inflatable bouncer, tie swings, live animals, water races, wagon rides, tricycle races, games, a hay bale barn, a dairy cow, pumpkin house, hay bale bowling, teeter totters, zip line, corn pit and playground.

On weekends, for additional costs, guests can also ride the cow train, slingshot pumpkins, ride the train, shoot pumpkins out of a cannon, shoot paintballs, throw axes, ride bumper carts, ride in the flying giraffe chair, ride the carousel, shoot corn out of a cannon and bounce on the bungee bouncer.

For more information, visit Marietta Farm’s website.

Meadowlark Farm Orchard & Cidery

Meadowlark Farm Orchard & Cidery is located at 11249 SW 160th St in Rose Hill.

They are open year-round. The pumpkin patch opened to the public on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays through Sundays.

Admission is $2.50 per person over the age of 13.

Small pumpkins cost $4 each. Larger pumpkins are $.075 per pound.

Admission also includes peach and apple picking, a swing set, baby goats, and a ride to the pumpkin patch.

For more information, visit Meadowlark Farm Orchard & Cidery’s website.

P and M Pumpkin Ranch

P and M Pumpkin Ranch is located at 311 16th Ave in Moundridge.

They are open Saturday, Sept. 17, through Sunday, Nov. 6.

Hours of operation are 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

Admission is $13 per person. Anyone two and under gets in for free.

Specialty and jack-o’-lantern pumpkins cost $0.55 per pound. Pie pumpkins are individually priced.

Admission also includes jumping pads, zip lines, an obstacle course, pedal carts, pig races, sports barm, 4-person pedal carts, a playground, connect-four golf, hover ball, slides, wagon rides, corn crib, chalk truck, roller bowler, duck races, candy cannon, corn maze, photo opportunities and more.

For an additional cost, you can also play with the mini diggers, shoot pumpkins from a cannon, ride the buckaroo family train, mine for gemstones, and feed fish and animals.

For more information, visit P and M Pumpkin Ranch’s website.

Pumpkin Paradise, LLC

Pumpkin Paradise, LLC is located at 1853 Road 100 in Sublette.

They are open from Saturday, Sept. 24, through Monday, Oct. 31.

Hours of operation are from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Admission is $5 per person. Anyone two and under gets in for free.

Smooth-skinned orange pumpkins cost $0.40 per pound, and squash, large gourds and exotic pumpkins cost $0.55 per pound. Mini pumpkins and mini gourds are $0.50 each.

Admission also includes a corn maze and a trebuchet demonstration.

For an additional cost, you can also ride a wagon and race rubber duckies.

For more information, visit Pumpkin Paradise, LLC’s website.

Roga Pumpkin Patch

Roga Pumpkin Patch is located at 150 Rd 140 in Emporia.

They are open Saturday, Oct. 1, through Sunday, Oct. 30.

Hours of operation are 4 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Roga Pumpkin Patch does not have admission pricing, as well as the cost of pumpkins listed online. KSN has reached out to see what all they have to offer and at what price.

For more information, visit Roga Pumpkin Patch’s Facebook page.

Sunny Side Pumpkin Patch

Sunny Side Pumpkin Patch is located at 11500 S. Hopkins Road in Assaria.

They are open Saturday, Oct. 1, through Monday, Oct. 31.

Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. every day.

Admission is $7 per person over the age of six and $1 per person six and under.

Pumpkins are priced $0.625 per pound. Approximate pricing includes $1.25 for two mini pumpkins or small gourds, $1.25 to $4 for pie pumpkins and smaller varieties, $5.25 to $7.50 for medium-sized jack-o’-lantern pumpkins and $8 to $15 for medium to large size carving pumpkins.

Admission also includes a jump pad, both crop mazes, children’s crop maze, straw bale maze, unlimited hayrack rides (weekends only from noon to 6), slides, pedal carts, petting zoo, all of the games and fun in their activity areas, and one shot per person from the giant slingshot that can sling a pumpkin up to 500 feet.

For an additional cost, you can shoot more gourds out of the cannon.

For more information, visit Sunny Side Pumpkin Patch’s website.

The Great Pumpkin Farm LLC

The Great Pumpkin Farm LLC is located at 14805 190th Rd in Mayetta.

They are open Saturday, Sept. 17, through Monday, Oct. 31.

Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays.

Admission is $6 for adults and $11 for children. Anyone two and under gets in for free. Save $1 on each admission when you pay with cash.

The Great Pumpkin Farm LLC does not provide the price of their pumpkins online. KSN has reached out to see how much they cost.

Admission also includes a petting zoo, bounce pillow, obstacle courses, zip lines, human tube race, corn pit, toddler area, hay ride, tube slide and more.

For an additional cost, you can purchase apple cider slushes, pumpkin funnel cakes, fried Oreos, fried snicker bars, pulled pork sandwiches and much more at their food stand.

For more information, visit The Great Pumpkin Farm LLC’s Facebook page.

Walter’s Pumpkin Patch

Walter’s Pumpkin Patch is located at 10001 NW U.S. Highway 77 in Burns.

They are open Saturday, Sept. 17, through Monday, Oct. 30.

Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

Admission is $13 per person on Wednesdays through Fridays in Sept. and Oct., $15 on Saturdays and Sundays in Sept. and $20 on Saturdays and Sundays in Oct. Anyone two and under gets in for free.

Traditional pumpkins cost $0.60 per pound, and unique pumpkins cost $0.70 per pound. Other varieties of pumpkins, including squash,

Admission also includes a corn maze (daytime only), hayride and access to the pumpkin patch, two giant jumping pillows, O’play barn and farm animals, “kid-fashioned” fun pumpkin patch play area, O’play corral, pumpkin perpetrators stockades, bag swings, mountain boo underground slide, hay bales to climb, Carroll’s corn crib, straw piles for jumping, the “no left turn” maze, tree house play area, horse walk with swings, corn bin, pedal boats, trike track, culvert swing, new play area, pumpkin land game, picnic areas and pavilion.

For an additional cost, you can slingshot pumpkins, ride the barrel train, mine for gems, race ducks, Walter’s express and shoot pumpkins out of a cannon.

For more information, visit Walter’s Pumpkin Patch’s website.

Did we miss a pumpkin patch? Let us know by emailing connect3news@ks.com.