MENDON, Mo. (WDAF) – A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support the family of two of the four victims that died in the Amtrak train crash and derailment near Mendon, Missouri.

The two victims identified in the GoFundMe page were sisters named Kim and Rachelle.

On Monday, four people died and at least 150 were injured after an Amtrak train hit a dump truck at a public crossing and derailed near Mendon, north of Marshall.

The incident occurred about 100 miles northeast of Kansas City. The Southwest Chief train was en route to Chicago from Los Angeles with 275 passengers on board and 12 crew members.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said eight cars were affected; seven derailed.

“The money raised will be applied to and help cover final expenses,” according to the GoFundMe page. The current goal is set at $15,000.

The National Transportation Safety Board is planning to have a press conference and the Missouri State Highway Patrol is expected to release the names of all four victims later today.