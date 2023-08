WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A rollover crash on Interstate 70 in Gove County claimed the life of a Goodland man on Thursday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says Steve Ziegler, 69, was driving a Honda motorcycle while pulling a trailer east on I-70 in the passing lane in Gove County.

While merging into the right lane, he lost control and veered toward the median. The motorcycle overturned and came to a stop in the median.

Ziegler was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.