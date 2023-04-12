HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Goodwill Industries unveiled a new adult day services program in Reno County on Wednesday.

The program will be at the Goodwill Retail Store, 1707 N. Waldron Street, in Hutchinson.

Adults with disabilities will learn how to work independently and as part of a team with guidance from trained professionals while also earning a paycheck.

“It is a wonderful opportunity to be able to work with individuals that have intellectual and developmental disabilities that want to lead a productive and fulfilling lives,” said Christopher Stanyer, chief mission and people officer for Goodwill Industries of Kansas. “We believe in the power of work. And the power of work allows individuals to come in and learn the skills that they need to be successful on the job.”

The building features a newly remodeled classroom, kitchen, and washer and dryer.

“It’s really important for individuals to have exposure to how these pieces operate, not only in their own homes but also at the work environment,” Stanyer said.

He said the adults will learn things like how to navigate a breakroom, how often to take a break, how to communicate with a supervisor, how to handle conflicts, and how to make phone calls.

“It’s that self-confidence that comes through the power of work, the ability to work inside of a safe space where you’re working with individuals, direct-support providers who are trained to establish how a person can achieve their goals,” Stanyer said.

For more information about Goodwill, visit goodwillks.org.