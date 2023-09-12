WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After several rounds of severe weather impacted parts of Kansas, Governor Laura Kelly sent a letter to President Biden through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, requesting a major federal disaster declaration for the state due to damages sustained.

A news release from the Governor’s office says from June 27 through Aug. 8, Kansas was hit with multiple severe thunderstorms that included strong damaging winds, heavy rainfall, flooding, large hail, and tornadoes.

“Over that two-month period, many Kansas counties experienced some sort of severe weather,” Kelly said. “The damages inflicted by these storms have severely affected the safety and livelihoods of Kansans across the state. I have ordered the adjutant general to activate the disaster response and recovery portions of the Kansas Response Plan and to use all available resources of the state to cope with the disaster, as necessary.”

The governor is looking for public assistance for these Kansas counties to “repair vital infrastructure:”

Allen

Barber

Barton

Chautauqua

Cheyenne

Clark

Comanche

Cowley

Edwards

Finney

Ford

Franklin

Graham

Gray

Greely

Jefferson

Jewell

Johnson

Kearney

Marshall

McPherson

Meade

Mitchell

Nemaha

Norton

Osborne

Pawnee

Phillips

Rawlins

Republic

Rice

Rush

Russell

Seward

Sherman

Stafford

Sumner

Thomas

Wallace

Washington

Wichita

Woodson

Wyandotte

The news release said the total federal expenditure is expected to meet or exceed $18,687,000.