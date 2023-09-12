WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After several rounds of severe weather impacted parts of Kansas, Governor Laura Kelly sent a letter to President Biden through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, requesting a major federal disaster declaration for the state due to damages sustained.
A news release from the Governor’s office says from June 27 through Aug. 8, Kansas was hit with multiple severe thunderstorms that included strong damaging winds, heavy rainfall, flooding, large hail, and tornadoes.
“Over that two-month period, many Kansas counties experienced some sort of severe weather,” Kelly said. “The damages inflicted by these storms have severely affected the safety and livelihoods of Kansans across the state. I have ordered the adjutant general to activate the disaster response and recovery portions of the Kansas Response Plan and to use all available resources of the state to cope with the disaster, as necessary.”
The governor is looking for public assistance for these Kansas counties to “repair vital infrastructure:”
- Allen
- Barber
- Barton
- Chautauqua
- Cheyenne
- Clark
- Comanche
- Cowley
- Edwards
- Finney
- Ford
- Franklin
- Graham
- Gray
- Greely
- Jefferson
- Jewell
- Johnson
- Kearney
- Marshall
- McPherson
- Meade
- Mitchell
- Nemaha
- Norton
- Osborne
- Pawnee
- Phillips
- Rawlins
- Republic
- Rice
- Rush
- Russell
- Seward
- Sherman
- Stafford
- Sumner
- Thomas
- Wallace
- Washington
- Wichita
- Woodson
- Wyandotte
The news release said the total federal expenditure is expected to meet or exceed $18,687,000.