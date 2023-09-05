WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After wildland fires started in Kearney County on Monday, Gov. Laura Kelly has issued a state of disaster emergency.

The state of emergency was declared to facilitate aerial fire suppression because ground crews weren’t able to access some areas due to rough terrain.

The declaration also puts in place state assets that can be used if requested by county emergency managers, according to a news release.

“For this time of year, fire concerns are elevated as the lack of precipitation continues, and the high temperatures dried out and stressed the fuels,” The release said. “The growing season ending means fuels will be consistently losing moisture, making them more susceptible to ignition.”

Parts of western and south-central Kansas have seen an uptick in initial attacks, but the vast majority have been kept to a small size, according to the release.

“As Kansas remains dry and warm, people need to take precautions when working or recreating outside to prevent fire starts,” said Mark Neely, State Fire Management Officer. “If a fire does start report it to 911 immediately.”