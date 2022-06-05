REXFORD, Kan. (KSNW) — On Friday, Governor Laura Kelly proclaimed the month of June as “Kansas Dairy Month.”

Kelly, along with the Kansas Department of Agriculture and other agriculture community members, toured the family-owned and operated McCarty Family Farms in Rexford, Kan., for the occasion.

Courtesy: Governor Laura Kelly

“Kansas has one of the fastest-growing dairy industries in the nation,” Governor Laura Kelly said. ”Our dairy farmers feed the world and are essential to the overall success of our state’s economy. Dairy Month honors their hard work and contributions.”

According to the State of Kansas, over the last three decades, Kansas’ dairy cow herd has doubled, and milk production has nearly quadrupled. Today, Kansas is home to nearly 170,000 milk cows and more than 210 dairy farms. Last year alone, the value of milk produced in Kansas totaled more than $696 million.