TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly was in the Kansas City area Wednesday to sign a bill phasing out the state’s food sales tax. The event took place at a Hy-Vee.

The food sales tax will drop to 4%, 2% in 2024, and zero in 2025.

“A lot of families are struggling right now just based off food,” shopper Brandy Stimec said on Tuesday. “Food is something that we shouldn’t have to struggle for, in my opinion.”

Eliminating the 6.5% tax is Kelly’s most visible legislative initiative as she faces reelection in November.

Kelly and fellow Democrats waged a public campaign for weeks to get the GOP-controlled Legislature to eliminate the whole tax on July 1, but that plan ultimately wasn’t agreed to.