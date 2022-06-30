TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is touting endorsements from over 60 small businesses from across the state as the campaigning for the Kansas general election in November of 2022 heats up.

Kelly is calling the group of over 60 small business owners nonpartisan and citing the endorsements as evidence of her leadership building Kansas’ economy following the 2020 pandemic.

“Our small businesses are not just the backbone of our economy, they are a vital part of our communities,” Kelly said. “I’ve made it my priority to build up Kansas’ economy for everyone and these locally owned businesses truly embody the Kansas spirit. I’m honored to have their support and look forward to continuing to support Kansas’ working families.”

Kelly takes credit for creating 43,000 jobs and bringing in over $8.7 billion in business investment.

“Governor Kelly’s commitment to investing in education, infrastructure, and economic development while cutting taxes for families and small business shows her commitment to growing the economy by focusing on Main Street instead of Wall Street,” Sara Crow, co-owner of Crow & Co. Books in Hutchinson said, “Her work to enable small businesses to drive the economy is keeping our local economies on a much more stable footing and allowing us the opportunity to grow rather than having to tighten our belts.”

Kelly will face off against Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who announced his candidacy more than a year ago in March of 2021. Schmidt announced on June 1 that Katie Sawyer will be his running mate.

The full list of small business owner endorsements below: