TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Gov. Laura Kelly celebrated the start of her second term Sunday night.

The event was held at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka, with hundreds of guests in attendance.

During the 2019 inauguration ball, former Gov. Kathleen Sebelius described Gov. Laura Kelly as a ‘leader who doesn’t need training wheels.’ In 2023, political analysts say they expect the same ‘can-do’ from Kelly.

“She’s had four years of experience,” political expert Bob Beatty said. “So she is definitely one of the most experienced governors in the country.”

Beatty believes Kelly will take on several issues almost immediately, including Medicaid and the food tax. Some ‘cultural’ issues, like transgender rights, he says, could possibly be placed on the back burner.

“She’s going to be rather emboldened,” Beatty said. “She won re-election by vetoing the number of bills that were passed on those cultural issues, and she won, so she probably will be a lot more confident in how she handles those.”