Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during an event at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka, Kan., Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Gov. Laura Kelly will be making several stops this week in western Kansas.

Kelly will spend Wednesday and Thursday highlighting education priorities across four towns. Topics include special education, education funding, teacher shortages, workforce preparedness, and more. She will participate in roundtable discussions at each event.

Wednesday, April 12:



Dodge City

What: Education event at Dodge City High School

When: 1:00 p.m.



Garden City

What: Education event at Garden City High School

When: 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 13:

Colby

What: Education event at Colby High School

When: 9:30 a.m.



Ellis

What: Education event at Ellis High School

When: 12:45 p.m.