WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Gov. Laura Kelly will be making several stops this week in western Kansas.
Kelly will spend Wednesday and Thursday highlighting education priorities across four towns. Topics include special education, education funding, teacher shortages, workforce preparedness, and more. She will participate in roundtable discussions at each event.
Wednesday, April 12:
Dodge City
What: Education event at Dodge City High School
When: 1:00 p.m.
Garden City
What: Education event at Garden City High School
When: 3:00 p.m.
Thursday, April 13:
Colby
What: Education event at Colby High School
When: 9:30 a.m.
Ellis
What: Education event at Ellis High School
When: 12:45 p.m.