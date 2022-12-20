HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — Government surplus food will be distributed to families in need in Hays Wednesday morning.

The distribution will be from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Unite Free Store, inside the Gamers Guild, at 200 E 8th Street in Hays on a first-come, first-serve basis. You must meet the income requirements to participate:

$1,473 Household of one

$1,984 Household of two

$2,495 Household of three

$3,007 Household of four

$3,518 Household of five

$4,029 Household of six

$4,541 Household of seven

$5,052 Household of eight

Food expected to be a part of the distribution includes: beef stew, peaches, dehydrated potatoes, macaroni and cheese, fruit and nut mix, canned chicken, split chicken breast, rolled oats, asparagus, and frozen peaches. Doors will not open until 7:30 a.m.