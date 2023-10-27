WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday announced the appointment of a new State Fire Marshal.

Mark Engholm will take the place of Doug Jorgensen, as he is set to retire effective Dec. 11.

Engholm will serve in an acting role until he is confirmed by the Kansas Senate. His first day as Acting State Fire Marshal will be Nov. 13, wherein Jorgensen will fill a deputy position to assist with the leadership transition until his retirement.

Engholm began his career in 1990 as a firefighter with roles in Geary and Osage County. He joined the Shawnee Heights Fire District in 2003, where he was awarded Firefighter of the Year in 2005 and 2007 before becoming a squad leader in 2008 and division chief in 2016. His firefighting experience led him into other avenues of service to the state, including as part of the Kansas All Hazards Incident Management Team, as deputy director of the Kansas Intelligence Fusion Center, and as a trooper for the Kansas Highway Patrol. Most recently, he was part of the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, joining in 2014.