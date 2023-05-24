TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNWT) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that more than $8.8 million from Kansas High-Risk Rural Roads (HRRR) Program will go to 19 rural counties for road improvements.

“These investments will keep roads in rural areas safe and easy to travel, something that’s essential to supporting local businesses and making life better for Kansas families,” Governor Laura Kelly said in a press release.

The HRRR program is federally funded and selected 19 projects from 50 applications this year, seeking a total of $30.3 million in funds. Kansas’ HRRR funds cover 90-100% of the total project cost, with counties making up the rest.

Two southeast Kansas Counties are on the list to receive funding. Cherokee County will receive $400,000 to upgrade signage on all major collector roads in the west half of the county. Collectors are major and minor roads that connect local roads and streets with arterials.

And Crawford County is getting $682,000 to add SafetyEdgeTM, flatten ditch foreslopes, and install 6 feet of white edge lines on South 200th Street.

The 19 projects chosen fall into one of two categories: Systemic (encompassing a local roadway network) or Site Specific. Project costs in the former category are 100% federally funded with the latter being 90% funded.

The distribution of the $8,809,000 in HRRR funds is listed below. Funds are for Federal Fiscal Year 2025:

Barton, Systemic, $171,000

Upgrade signing on all major collectors in the SW quadrant of the county. Cherokee , Systemic, $400,000

, Systemic, $400,000 Upgrade signing on all major collectors in the west half of the county. Cowley*, Site Specific, $601,000

Widen driving lanes, flatten ditch foreslopes, and install 6-inch white edge lines on 3 miles of paved major collectors. Crawford , Site Specific, $682,000

, Site Specific, $682,000 Add SafetyEdge , flatten ditch foreslopes, and install 6 feet of white edge lines on South 200 Street. Ellis, Systemic, $595,000

Determine passing zones: add “No Passing” pennant signs and appropriate centerline pavement markings and install 6-inch white edge lines on 126 miles of paved major collectors throughout the county. Ellsworth, Systemic, $345,000

Upgrade signing on all major collectors west of K-156 in the county. Finney*, Site Specific, $546,000

Add 2-foot shoulders with SafetyEdge , eliminate fixed obstacles, and install 6-inch white edge lines on Maple Street. Graham, Systemic, $310,000

Upgrade signing on 101 miles of unpaved major collectors in the west half of the county. Harper, Systemic, $362,000

Upgrade signing on 90 miles of major collectors west of K-14 in the county. Kearny, Systemic, $236,000

Upgrade signing on 78 miles of major collectors north of U.S. 50 in the county. Leavenworth*, Site Specific, $1,151,000

Add 6-foot shoulders with SafetyEdge , install edge rumble strips, and extend culverts to improve the clear zone on Tonganoxie Drive between 189 and 187 streets. Linn*, Site Specific, $351,000

Install hazard/curve signage and 6-inch white edge lines on Route 1095 between 1650 Road and K-152. Marion*, Site Specific, $750,000

Install turf shoulders and extend culverts to improve the clear zone for 6 miles of 290 Road. Morris, Systemic, $365,000

Upgrade signing on 97 miles of major and minor collectors throughout the county. Pottawatomie, Site Specific, $300,000

Install 4-foot aggregate shoulders and flatten ditch foreslopes on Flush Road between Kanon Ridge Lane and Elizas Road. Pratt, Systemic, $420,000

Install 6-inch white edge lines on 71 miles of major collectors and local roads east of U.S. 281. Rawlins, Systemic, $548,000

Upgrade signing on 109 miles of major collectors west of K-25 in the county. Rice, Systemic, $243,000

Upgrade signing on 59 miles of major collectors west of K-14 and south of U.S. 56 in the county. Sheridan, Systemic, $433,000

* As identified in the county’s Local Road Safety Plan (LRSP).