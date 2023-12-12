TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – In honor of the sixth night of Hanukkah, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is celebrating with Jewish community leaders.

Governor Kelly helped light the menorah at the 17th annual Hanukkah celebration at the Kansas State Capitol. Rabbi Wendy Wineberg, part of the Overland Park branch of Chabad of Kansas, told 27 News having the menorah on display at the statehouse is something the Jewish community takes great pride in.

“This is what America’s based on, the idea of religious freedom,” Wineberg said. “So when we do it in the Capitol, that’s saying that Kansas stands for religious freedom, that Kansas stands for diversity and religious freedom and everybody being able to observe as they wish.”

Wineberg said Hanukkah is about spreading light, and lighting the menorah is a way to chase away the darkness.

In times like today, when there is unrest in Israel, he said the meaning behind the holiday has never been more important. Having support from the governor of Kansas, he said, also goes a long way.

“In the spirit of Hanukkah and the light and hope that are so central to the Hanukkah spirit,” Kelly said, “I call upon all Kansans to recognize that we all have a responsibility to push back against hatred and intolerance.”

Those in attendance were able to enjoy not only the lighting of the menorah but also an assortment of traditional holiday foods like latke. There are eight total nights of the Hanukkah celebration.