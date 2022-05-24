TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Gov. Laura Kelly held a ceremonial signing cutting sales tax for farmers and ranchers impacted by the Four County Fire on Monday. The fires happened in December 2021.

The measure includes a sales tax exemption for agricultural fencing and empowers county commissions to abate property taxes when the governor has declared a disaster and properties or homesteads have been damaged. In addition, the underlying legislation provides property tax relief by increasing the property tax exemption on all residential properties and providing a property tax refund for seniors and veterans.

“When the wildfires devastated farms, ranches, and houses in my home county and surrounding area late last year, the State of Kansas rallied to their support.” Rep. Troy Waymaster, R-District 109, said. “By passing this bill to provide tax relief to those who were most impacted, we are showing that the whole state, regardless of party or any other factor, is committed to helping our farmers and ranchers get back on their feet.”

For those who have already replaced their fencing, farmers will be eligible for a refund. After July 1, 2022, a sales tax exemption to repair or replace fencing on agricultural land becomes permanent.