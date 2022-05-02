ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – Gov. Laura Kelly Traveled to Andover on Saturday to survey the damage left in the path of an EF-3 tornado that tore through the town Friday.

The tornado generated winds up to 165 mph and carved a path of destruction nearly 13 miles long. The tornado was on the ground for 21 minutes.

Gov. Kelly met with first responders, local government officials, and families affected to assess the community’s needs.

“One thing is clear – Kansans are resilient, and we will get through this together,” Gov. Kelly said. “My administration will work with local leaders to help Kansans impacted by this storm get back on their feet.”

“I am deeply appreciative of all who are helping our community of Andover as we assess the devastating impact of the tornado,” Senate President Ty Masterson, District 16, said. “The extent of the damage is stunning and heartbreaking, and we are so thankful no lives were lost. As Andover recovers and rebuilds, we stand ready to assist those in need. Prayers continue.”