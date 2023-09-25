LANE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 56-year-old man from Dighton is in a Wichita hospital after his grain truck crashed Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened three-and-a-half miles south of Healy, in Lane County, shortly after 4 p.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 1987 L3000 grain truck was headed south on Dodge Road when its right rear tire blew. Troopers say the driver lost control of the vehicle. It hit a bridge rail and rolled off the bridge to the east, coming to rest facing south next to the bridge.

The KHP says the driver had potentially serious injuries. He is now at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.