TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A grass fire that occurred on the grounds of the Kansas governor’s mansion was intentionally set, according to the Topeka Fire Department.

On Monday, around 1:42 p.m., Topeka firefighters responded to SW 6th and SW Governor’s View for a grass fire.

While firefighters were fighting the blaze, Topeka police officers located a 36-year-old man in the area. He was taken into custody and eventually booked on suspicion of arson.

The fire burned approximately six acres and was contained around 3:30 p.m. No buildings were damaged.