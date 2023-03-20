GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — The Great Bend-Brit Spaugh Zoo announced the death of its bald eagle, Mrs. B, on Monday.

“About two weeks ago, staff noticed she was not behaving herself, so she was moved inside, and diagnostic testing was run. Results showed some of her blood levels were elevated, which could indicate infection, or something more serious, like cancer,” the Zoo said. “Staff treated her through the weekend and tried to keep her eating, but her health continued to decline, so we made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize her this morning.”

The Zoo says visitors and staff can take solace in knowing that she was provided an extremely long and enriched life.

“She’s one of the oldest, if not the oldest bald eagle,” the Zoo said.

Mrs. B lived at the Great Bend-Brit Spaugh Zoo for 44 years, and the Zoo believes she was an adult when she arrived, which would make her at least 49 years old.

“Mrs. B came to the zoo through the Raptor Rehabilitation program in 1979. She had an injury to her left foot that made it difficult for her to be able to hunt properly, so she was given a permanent home here at the zoo,” the Zoo said.

The Zoo says she has educated thousands in the community and visitors who have come from across the world to learn about bald eagles.

Mrs. B (Courtesy: Ashley Burdick)

The Zoo says, “those who’ve worked with her loved her spunky personality, and she always had a greeting for you when you came down the sidewalk.”

Mrs. B will not be submitted for a necropsy due to federal regulations.

“Per federal regulations, she will be submitted to the National Eagle Repository,” the Zoo said. “The repository’s ‘main purpose is to receive, evaluate, store and distribute dead golden and bald eagles, parts and feathers to Native Americans and Alaska Natives who are enrolled members of federally recognized tribes throughout the United States.’ Also, to develop and provide educational programs regarding wildlife trade, wildlife laws, raptors and the Native American eagle feather program.”

The Zoo will not get a definitive answer as to what caused her decline.

“Mrs. B will be greatly missed in our community, and we encourage all to share any photos or memories you may have with zoo staff on the Zoo’s Facebook page Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo.”