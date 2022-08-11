The Great Bend Fire Department dive team found a handgun at the bottom of a lake on Aug. 11, 2022. (Courtesy Great Bend Police Department)

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — The Great Bend Fire Department (GBFD) got more than they expected during a training exercise Thursday morning. They found a handgun.

The GBFD dive team was training at Stone Lake on the south side of Great Bend. On one of the dives, team members found a handgun submerged at the bottom of the lake.

The Great Bend Fire Department dive team found a handgun at the bottom of a lake on Aug. 11, 2022. (Courtesy Great Bend Police Department)

The Great Bend Fire Department dive team trains at a lake on Aug. 11, 2022. (Courtesy Great Bend Police Department)

The Great Bend Fire Department dive team trains at a lake on Aug. 11, 2022. (Courtesy Great Bend Police Department)

The dive team turned the gun over to the Great Bend Police Department. In a Facebook post, the GBPD said, “The PD will get it cleaned up and try to determine what it could have been involved in.”

People who have commented on the Facebook post say it is not the first time the dive team has recovered a gun.