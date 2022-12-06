GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Revenue’s Great Bend Driver’s License Office will relocate to 3520 Lakin Ave. effective Tuesday, Jan. 3. 2023.

Since May 2022, the Kansas Department of Revenue has partnered with Barton Community College to maintain driver services in Great Bend with a temporary office located at 1025 Main Street. The temporary office will be closed as of Dec. 29.

“We have appreciated the partnership with Barton Community College and their willingness to provide us a location to continue to offer driver services throughout the 2022 year to the Barton County area,” David Harper, director of the Division of Vehicles, said. “We are excited about the new location and look forward to starting the New Year in our long-term location.”

The Kansas Department of Revenue continues to encourage the use of the appointment system, which may be scheduled by clicking here.

The Kansas Department of Revenue continues to encourage the use of mobile renewal with iKan. The iKan app can be downloaded from the Apple App or Google Play stores on your mobile device or by visiting iKan.ks.gov.