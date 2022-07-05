GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Great Bend Fire and EMS were flooded with calls on the Fourth of July. At one point, the majority of the department was called back to work to assist due to high call volumes.

The department said they responded to 25 fireworks fires, one of which the home was a total loss.

Seven of the calls were for EMS, one for a gas leak, and another five were from fires of an unknown cause.

At one point, Ellinwood, Albert and Hoisington Fire Departments assisted in some of the calls.