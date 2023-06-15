GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — The Great Bend Fire/EMS Department (GBFD) resuscitated a family pet after a fire early Thursday.

According to the GBFD, they received a call at 12:31 a.m. for the report of a fire in the 5700 block of Rosewood Dr.

Upon arrival, a single-family home was found with fire and heavy smoke coming from it.

The GBFD says although crews were met with high heat and heavy smoke conditions, they were able to make a quick interior attack to locate and extinguish the fire.

“While the fire was being extinguished, a search was done of the residence to make sure no one was inside,” the GBFD said. “Crews did locate a family pet in the residence and was not breathing when they exited the residence. Fire crews were able to resuscitate the pet, the pet was turned over to animal control for care.”

The cause of the is under investigation. It is not considered suspicious in nature.

The GBFD was assisted by the Great Bend Police Department, Kansas Gas Service and Wheatland Electric.