WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Great Bend Fire Department saved pets from a house fire last weekend.

Great Bend Fire made a post on Facebook Friday saying on Aug. 5, around 5:30 a.m., units responded to a report of a structure fire in the 10 block of SE 20 Rd. Once on scene, units found a 1,500-square-foot house with smoke and flames showing from the two-car attached garage.

Crews made an aggressive interior attack and were met with high heat, heavy fire and smoke. While searching the residence to make sure the occupants all got out, crews were able to safely remove several family pets from inside the house.

Because the fire was in the county with no available fire hydrants, mutual aid was requested from Ellinwood and Albert Fire Departments.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined and under investigation. The home suffered smoke heat and water damage throughout the house.