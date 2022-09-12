GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Construction work is about to begin on a new police station and municipal court for Great Bend. On Monday morning, officials broke ground for the Great Bend Justice Center.

Officials broke ground at the site of the new Great Bend Justice Center on Sept. 12, 2022. (Courtesy Great Bend Police Department)

The Great Bend Justice Center will be at 12th St and Baker Ave, about three blocks from the current police and court buildings.

The total project will cost just over $8.88 million. Last November, voters approved paying a .1% sales tax for 20 years to help pay for it. The rest of the money comes from other sources, such as ARPA interest and SPARKS funds.

KSN News did a story about problems with the current police station in early 2017. The building dates back to the 1930s. The police chief said much of what is inside is also that old, such as plumbing and heating. The chief told us in 2017 that they were trying to decide whether to renovate the old building or build a new one.

City Administrator Kendal Francis said the new design is a culmination of a two-year planning project. The building will be just over 20,000 square feet in space.

Artist rendering of future Great Bend Justice Center (Courtesy: City of Great Bend)

If everything goes well, the new center should be finished in August 2023.