GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Easter egg hunt sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Great Bend is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., Saturday, April 8.

The hunt will be at the Kiwanis Walking Track on the north side of Veterans Memorial Park, just off McKinley Street, Great Bend.

The event is open to all area children from preschool through sixth grade and is free for all to attend.

Age groups are separated into sections, and candy will be scattered across Veteran’s Park for them to find.

The Easter Bunny will be present for photos. At 9:30 a.m., the police siren will sound, and the hunt will begin.