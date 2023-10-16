GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — A 31-year-old man from Great Bend was arrested following an investigation into the distribution of cocaine.

According to the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct 16, the BCSO executed two search warrants. One was in the 2200 block of Heizer St., and the other was in the 1700 block of Washington St. Both locations are in the City of Great Bend.

During the search warrant, the BCSO says sheriff officers found cocaine, money, firearms and drug paraphernalia.

“The Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Great Bend Fire Department to force entry into a safe,” said the BCSO. “The firemen were successful and further evidence was found.”

The suspect was arrested at the Heizer Street location. He was booked into the Barton County Jail on suspicion of distribution of cocaine and criminal use of a firearm. He is being held on a $100,000 bond. Since the suspect also had an outstanding warrant for attempting to flee and elude, he had an additional $1,000 bond.

The BCSO says evidence found at the scene implicates other individuals, and further arrests are expected.