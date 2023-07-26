CLOUD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 71-year-old Great Bend man died following a crash on Tuesday evening in northern Kansas. It happened on U.S. Highway 24, about 13 miles southeast of Concordia.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Ford truck was westbound on the highway when a tire blew out. The truck went off the road into a field and rolled.

The driver of the truck, identified as Dennis V. Klima, was taken to North Central Kansas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The KHP report says Klima was not wearing a seatbelt.