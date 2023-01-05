Members of the Great Bend Fire Department battled a blaze in the 900 block of Jefferson Street early Wednesday. (Courtesy: Great Bend Fire/EMS)

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Great Bend Fire Department is recognizing a Great Bend police officer for waking up and alerting residents to a fire. It happened early Wednesday morning in the 900 block of Jefferson.

The Great Bend Fire Department said Officer Taylor Reed arrived before crews and was able to force entry into the home and get the occupants out.

Fire crews arrived shortly after and found a pickup under a carport fully involved in flames. The fire spread to another vehicle. Crews made an aggressive interior attack, encountering high heat and limited visibility.

Due to the freezing temperatures at the time, off-duty crews were called to the scene to assist with the fire.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Great Bend Fire Department and the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The garage, carport, and both vehicles are considered a total loss.