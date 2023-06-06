GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Some people in Great Bend are concerned because they’ve noticed water leaks around their water meters. Utility workers will begin fixing the leaks next week.

“We are aware of the amount of water leaking from meter pits,” the City of Great Bend Utilities Department said in a news release.

It said the leaks were caused by the normal procedure of changing meters when they upgraded the meters. It says the leaks are from the plumbing that holds the water meters in place or the valves that turn the meter off and on.

“We apologize for not being able to resolve the issues sooner as our crews continue to work long hours to attend to water main breaks,” utility officials said. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and would like to thank you for your patience.”

The City has compiled a list of all the leaks. Workers will start getting to them next week if no other issues arise.

If the water is on the outflow side of the plumbing, the City says that water will be taken into account and will not affect the customer’s water bill.

If you have any concerns or issues, contact Utilities at 620-793-4170 or the Front Door Building at 620-793-4100.