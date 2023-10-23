WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 71-year-old woman died when the SUV she was riding in collided with a combine on Saturday.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 10:45 a.m. at SW 60th Avenue and SW 30th Road southwest of Great Bend.

The sheriff says the Case IH combine was westbound on SW 30th Road when a northbound 2017 Ford Escape failed to stop at a sign, striking the front of the combine. The combine didn’t have a header on it at the time. The Ford Escape continued northbound and rolled one time.

The driver and passenger in the Escape were seriously injured and taken to the University of Kansas Health System – Great Bend Campus. The driver of the combine wasn’t injured.

The sheriff said the SUV passenger, Wanda Heine of Great Bend, died of her injuries.