WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 49-year-old Great Bend woman was sentenced on Friday to life in prison for the January murder of a LaCrosse man.
According to the Office of the Attorney General, Jennifer Stipe of Great Bend was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years in Rush County District Court by Chief Judge Bruce Gatterman.
On Aug. 10, Stipe plead guilty to one count of first-degree murder. Judge Gatterman also ordered Stipe to pay $5,000 in restitution.
These charges stem from the Jan. 11 murder of 61-year-old Leslie Randa of LaCrosse. Stipe was arrested in March.
This case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Rush County Sheriff’s Office.
Related charges against one additional defendant remain pending, and no other details have been released at this time.
Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand
Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app. For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App. Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters.