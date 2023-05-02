GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — The Great Bend Zoo (GBZ) announced Tuesday the death of their 19-year-old African leopard, Toby.

The GBZ said since mid-March, staff has been closely monitoring and treating Toby, including palliative care around the clock.

“Unfortunately, we were fighting against aging, which is a losing battle. African Leopards typically live 10-12 years in the wild, and while they can live to 23 years under human care, 15-20 is more common,” the Zoo said.

A necropsy was performed, and preliminary results showed he had kidney failure. The BGZ says additional samples were sent to the K-State Diagnostic Lab for further testing.

“Renal (kidney) disease is common in aging felines and can be managed but not cured,” the Zoo said.

Toby came to the GBZ in 2004 as a cub and was raised by the keepers.

“He was a special cat to all who met him, and he held a special place in his keepers’ hearts. Toby always ran out to greet you in the morning and one of his favorite activities was playing hide and seek with his keepers. Please keep the zookeepers in mind as his passing leaves a huge hole in our hearts and he will be greatly missed,” the Zoo said.