GREENSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Greensburg has decided to keep a police force.

The city had considered eliminating their police force and instead rely on the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office to provide service to the community of around 740 people. The council voted Monday to keep the department.

Current Chief Aaron Webb announced his resignation earlier this year, but has agreed to stay on in an interim basis until a new chief his hired.