TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A grocery store employee is recovering after they were stabbed while on the job.

According to the Topeka Police Department, officers received a call about a stabbing at 2:35 p.m. on Wednesday at a Dillons Food Store located at 2010 SE 29th St. The stabbing occurred when an employee tried to stop a person who was pushing a full shopping cart out the doors without paying for anything. The employee was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

TPD later found an abandoned car that they believed belonged to the suspect in the 2200 block of SW Edgewater Terrace.

The suspect is described by TPD as being a white male in his 30s. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspect, contact TPD at telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.