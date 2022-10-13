HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – Ground was broken on Thursday for a new manufacturing incubator located on Commerce Parkway in Hays.

The 30,000-square-foot facility is one of 35 infrastructure investment projects made possible by the Building a Stronger Economy (BASE) grant.

The incubator will be for four to six small manufacturers at a time to get their businesses off the ground, then move on to their own facilities. The vacated space at the MicroFactory would then be repurposed for the next startup, and the cycle would start anew.

Lieutenant Governor/Secretary of Commerce David Toland was in Hays for the groundbreaking of a business incubator. (Courtesy: Gov. Laura Kelly’s Office)

“The Grow Hays MicroFactory will be an incubator for small and startup manufacturing companies,” said Doug Williams, executive director of Grow Hays Inc. “The facility will be designed specifically to meet the need of manufacturers with various amounts of space allocated to tenants as needed. Rental rates for the space will be well below market rates to ensure businesses have every opportunity to succeed and grow.”

Officials expect construction to begin in 30 to 60 days and must be completed within two years.