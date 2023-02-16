OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Groundbreaking takes place Thursday for a much anticipated change in Overland Park.

Overland Park approved a plan to add toll lanes to U.S. 69 Highway in 2021.

Road crews will spend the next two-years building express lanes along the highway from 103rd Street to 151st Street.

The Kansas Department of Transportation said 69 Highway is the busiest highway in the state, making congestion a problem. Traffic can backup for miles during rush hour.

Overland Park wanted to add a third lane along the highway, but the state of Kansas didn’t have the $572 million needed to pay for the project.

City leaders decided a toll lanes would be the next best option.

The two new express lanes along 69 Highway are the only ones that drivers will have to pay to use. Drivers who chose to use the lanes will have to pay $0.35 to $1.75 per trip, depending on the time of day.

The rest of the highway will remain as it is now for drivers who do not want to pay for the faster commute.

Drivers will not stop to pay the toll. Instead cameras will scan K-Tags, or license plates, and bill drivers for the trips.

Money collected from the tolls will be used to pay back the money used to build the toll lanes and then maintain them.

The toll lanes are expected to open in 2025.