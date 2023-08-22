LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KSNW) — The nonprofit corporation that oversees the power transmission system in 17 states, including Kansas, says Monday saw the largest demand for power on record.

The Southwest Power Pool says at 4:27 p.m. CT, energy demand peaked at a new record high of 51,184 Megawatts. The SPP has issued a Conservative Operations Advisory for today as the heatwave continues over much of the area.

The advisory does not require any action by consumers. The advisory is to provide guidance to the operators of transmission and energy generation facilities due to potential threats to reliability due to excessive heat.

High demand can stress the power grid as customers operate their air conditioners. The heat also lessens the efficiency of electrical transmission and power generation systems.

Founded in 1941, the Southwest Power Pool was originally created when 11 regional utilities joined together to ensure the reliability of electricity to keep an aluminum plant operating 24 hours a day to support the war effort. Today the SPP oversees the transmission of power in 17 states, including Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.