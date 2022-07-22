WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A town in KSN’s viewing area has banned outdoor watering. The mayor of Guymon, Oklahoma, proclaimed a state of emergency on Wednesday, saying customers of the municipal water system are prohibited from outside watering until further notice. Guymon is 40 miles southwest of Liberal.

KSN News spoke to Interim City Manager Mike Shannon. He said the emergency proclamation is because of the heat. The city has been on an intermittent watering schedule since mid-May, but watering has increased as the temperature has climbed.

Shannon said all the watering was putting a strain on the city’s water pumping capacity and was draining the town’s reserves. He said they need to make sure they have enough water for emergencies, such as battling house fires, and that is why the mayor issued the emergency proclamation.

Shannon said the proclamation is working, and he thanks the citizens for all their help. He thinks the watering ban could end next week. However, he says the town will have to practice water conservation year-round.

The population of Guymon has grown, but Shannon says the town’s water capacity has not. He says the city plans to find a new water field in six to eight months.