HALSTEAD, Kan. (KSNW) — The former Halstead Hospital and other attached parcels of land and property are on the auction block.

The hospital itself closed in 2002, with numerous attempts to reopen its doors over the years.

JP Weigand is accepting bids through on Thursday, Dec. 1, for the following properties:

Since 2005, nine hospitals in Kansas, many of them serving rural, poor communities, have closed or have converted to no longer offer inpatient services. Several still operate clinics or offer emergency services.

The auction includes Halstead Hospital, the former Halstead Motel, an apartment complex, and a residential home. For more information about the auction, visit the auction website.